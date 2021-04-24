Make informed choices

Uncertain about your career choice? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am interested in an M.A. in International Relations. Apart from civil services, what options do I have? — Shilpi Sachdeva

Hi Shilpi,

The scope is huge and encompasses issues such as globalisation, diplomatic relations, state sovereignty, international security, ecological sustainability, nuclear proliferation, nationalism, economic development, global finance, terrorism, and human rights. You could be a diplomatic service officer, or a government social research officer, an intelligence analyst, an international aid/development worker, a policy officer, a political risk analyst, a public affairs consultant...

I am 21, pursuing B.Sc. in Environmental Studies, and am interested in public health, humanities, and IR. Please suggest future study and career prospects. — Sourav Ghosha

Dear Sourav,

Environmental Studies is academically rigorous and involves developing a wide range of transferable skills that are useful in the job market. Gain some hands-on, real-time experience and work with NGOs. This will help you understand your interests and passion. Then, you can shortlist what you want to learn and study extensively. Once you have worked for a few years, you can always get into teaching.

I am preparing for the MH CET 2020 for B. Pharm and LLB. I pursued three years in E&TC Engineering and quit because I found the syllabus hard, and consequently, had many backlogs, leading to low confidence. I am confused about what to pursue now. I like photography, but am worried about choosing a career option. Please help. — Adwait Potdar

Dear Adwait,

Meet a competent career counsellor and get a detailed personality profile to ascertain your likes, dislikes, and strengths. Take an informed, calculated decision and not something that you fancy.

I am pursuing M.A. in Punjabi Literature. What are my job options? — Harman Sandhu

Dear Harman,

Career prospects depend on the level of expertise and inclination of practice. Employment areas are among educational institutions, entertainment companies, coaching centres, media, public relations, politics, on-line tutoring, and so on. The job profiles range from translator, lecturer, professor, journalist, public relations manager, tutor... If keen to teach, you could also do your M.Phil and Ph.D.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.