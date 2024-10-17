On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday that the pen in Maharshi Valmiki's hand symbolises that anyone, regardless of their position in the society, can progress through education. CM Atishi visited Valmiki Mandir at Panchkuian Road in the city, an official statement said.

"Bhagwan Valmiki taught that education is the path to societal advancement, and following his guidance, we are committed to providing world-class education to every child in Delhi," Atishi said.

The progress of our society is directly linked to the education of our children, she added. The Delhi CM further claimed AAP is truly following the footsteps of Maharshi Valmiki by offering world-class education to underprivileged children, empowering them to move forward. We are dedicated to building an educated and developed India by upholding Maharshi Valmiki's values of religion, equality, and humanity, she added.

After visiting the temple, Atishi also shared some pictures on ‘X’ saying, “Visited the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki's Prakatotsav and sought his blessings."

