ADVERTISEMENT

Maharshi Valmiki's pen symbolises anyone can progress through education: Atishi

Published - October 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST

ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi offers prayers at Valmiki Temple on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, at Panchkuiyaan Road, in New Delhi on Thursday. | ANI Photo`

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday that the pen in Maharshi Valmiki's hand symbolises that anyone, regardless of their position in the society, can progress through education. CM Atishi visited Valmiki Mandir at Panchkuian Road in the city, an official statement said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bhagwan Valmiki taught that education is the path to societal advancement, and following his guidance, we are committed to providing world-class education to every child in Delhi," Atishi said. 

The progress of our society is directly linked to the education of our children, she added. The Delhi CM further claimed AAP is truly following the footsteps of Maharshi Valmiki by offering world-class education to underprivileged children, empowering them to move forward. We are dedicated to building an educated and developed India by upholding Maharshi Valmiki's values of religion, equality, and humanity, she added. 

After visiting the temple, Atishi also shared some pictures on ‘X’ saying, “Visited the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki's Prakatotsav and sought his blessings."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US