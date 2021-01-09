Lose that exam fear

Tips to help prepare for the JEE Main and a look at how the test is different this year

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) will be conducted in four sessions this year in February, March, April and May. The dates for each can be found at jeemain.nta.nic.in A candidate may appear in one or more sessions and his/her best performance will be considered for the final merit list.

Conducted in two shifts, morning and evening, the exams are being conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu) for the first time.

This year, under the new pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The paper will have an option to attempt 75 questions out of 90 — 25 questions each in the chemistry, physics and maths sections.

However, there will be no change in the syllabus. This change is being introduced to accommodate school boards that have reduced classes XI and XII syllabus and those that haven’t.

How to prepare

Here are some tips to successfully crack the exam. Start with subject-wise preparation and categorise the topics according to how well you know them. Analyse and work on weak areas. Revise topics that you are confident about.

Maths and physics: Start with the basics of differentiation and work your way towards limits and associated concepts. Also, include revision of functions and concepts of application of derivatives. Work on properties of definite integration and revise concepts of differential equations. Start studying general topics such as trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration. Make chapter-wise formulae and important-point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the exam. Revise formulas in coordinate geometry and the applications of geometrical properties of conics. In Algebra, start with quadratic equations and work your way towards complex number (especially the geometrical properties). Focus on the properties of matrices and determinants as well as vector and 3D geometry. Keep a more problem-based approach towards permutation and combination, probability, and progressions.

In physics, try to understand diagrams and read chapters carefully. Understand key concepts in topics that you are not strong in and then attempt questions from previous papers to evaluate final preparation. If your performance is encouraging, practice more from standard sources as well. However, if you feel that there is no scope of any significant improvement, skip those topics and focus on those that you have good command over. Pay special attention to topics such as Semi-conductor devices, Electromagnetic waves, Communication system, as questions based on these topics are often straightforward and simple. A thorough understanding of the information in NCERT textbooks is usually sufficient to solve questions.

Chemistry: Pay special attention to chapters such as atomic structure, solid state, ionic equilibrium, electro-chemistry and thermo-chemistry. Jot down simple formulas while solving questions. Learn chemical equations and chemical properties by heart, as 50% of the questions are based on either of these. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions. In Organic Chemistry, focus on various name reactions that you have studied across classes XI and XII and their mechanisms. Practice questions related to Ozonolysis, Aidol and Cannizzaro reactions and acidity and basicity order, along with chemical tests for various functional groups. In Inorganic Chemistry, focus areas should be chapters such as chemical bonding, p-block elements, Coordination

General tips

In-depth syllabus knowledge:The more you know about the syllabus, the easier it is to prepare. It is a mix of classes XI and XII, so, make sure you revise them frequently.

Time management: Everything depends on how you utilise time. Divide your study hours into small sessions. Take a break of five-10 minutes after every session.

Study plan: Calculate and divide your study hours according to the topics and efforts needed. Make a practical study plan that you can follow easily.

Enhance speed and accuracy: Practice as many problems, and questions from the previous years’ test series to improve speed and accuracy.

If you find yourself stuck, consult your mentors. Take ample rest and use the breaks to indulge in music, art, sports or other such activities as they help improve productivity and concentration. Finally ensure you get 7-8 hours of restful sleep every day.

The writer is a FIITJEE expert