Look for opportunities

I finished Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering in 2023 and have been preparing for the UPSC. I can’t showcase any skills or capabilities but am interested in governance, international relations and public administration. How can I hone my skills in these areas? Jayasivakumar

Dear Jayasivakumar,

Look for certifications and courses on governance and public administration, international relations, diplomacy, global affairs, and related subjects from reputed institutions on platforms such as Coursera, edX, and FutureLearn. Blog on these issues, as this will help refine your understanding and showcase your expertise. Look out for opportunities to take up small research projects or collaborate with professors and think tanks to publish your work. Join online forums, debates, and Model United Nations (MUN) clubs to develop critical thinking and public speaking. Look out for internships to gain experience across government bodies, think tanks, or NGOs. Institutes like Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Brookings India, or Centre for Policy Research (CPR) offer internships. Local NGOs could offer relevant opportunities on community development. Job opportunities would include being a policy research analyst across think tanks and research institutes, a public affairs consultant. You can also consider a role in journalism or content writing in Public Affairs.

I finished Class 10 this year and am taking coaching for CLAT. While I have a strong hold on academics, sports and co-curricular activities, I haven’t dedicated myself to one thing. Is it possible to do a Master’s degree and get a scholarship at an Ivy League college? Hiya

Dear Hiya,

A strong hold on academics, sports and co-curricular activities will help your future academic and career goals. Ivy League schools place significant emphasis on academic performance; so maintain top grades in Class 11, 12 and your undergraduate course. Excelling in CLAT and studying at a top law school in India will also help get your application noticed. Dedicate yourself to one or two extracurricular activities that you are passionate about and can excel in. Take on leadership positions that showcase your initiatives and start to build a wholesome profile. Begin participating in community service or social work via NGOs, school-led initiatives, or your own projects. Build a strong personal narrative via your SOP and LORs.

On scholarships, Ivy League schools offer limited merit-based scholarships, so strong academic and extracurricular achievements will be essential. Research the kinds of scholarships available and their eligibility criteria and pre-requisites on the college websites. Need-based financial aid will also be available. Lastly, explore external scholarships that support Indian students pursuing education at Ivy League like the Inlaks Foundation, JN Tata Endowment, and Rhodes Trust.

I am in the final year of B.Tech. Biotechnology. What are the reputed institutions for a Master’s? What are the pros and cons of going in for a Ph.D. directly after NET? Keshav

Dear Keshav,

The IITs in Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, and Madras offer specialised programmes in Biotechnology. You need to clear the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for admissions to M.Tech programmes at IITs and the NITs in Warangal and Rourkela. JNU and AIIMS in New Delhi conduct their own entrance exams for M.Sc. programmes. For overseas admissions, you need to take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) with TOEFL or IELTS for non-native English speakers. The institutes known for Biotechnology programmes are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, Stanford University in the U.S.; University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and Imperial College, London, in the U.K.; and Technical University of Munich (TUM), Heidelberg University in Germany.

The biggest benefit of pursuing a Ph.D. directly after clearing NET is that you to dive into research early and can specialise, potentially leading to a longer and more productive research career. NET qualifies you for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), which provides financial support during your Ph.D. You will also be well positioned for academic positions, research roles in industry, and leadership roles in R&D. A Ph.D. is often required for postdoctoral positions and faculty roles in prestigious institutions worldwide. But a Ph.D. can requires significant commitment of time (4-6 years). While it provides depth, it could limit exposure to broader industry practices compared to gaining industry experience after a Master’s. Entering the industry after a Ph.D. might mean you start at the same level as those who enter with just a Master’s but have gained industry experience.

I’m opting for Humanities with Psychology in Class 11 (CBSE) and wish to do either English or Political Science later. What are my career options? Will not taking Maths affect my prospects? Sera

Dear Sera,

Career choices with English include a journalism, publishing and editing, creative writing, teaching, public relations, content creation, digital marketing or taking the UPSC exams. With Political Science, you can explore careers like the Civil Services, law, diplomacy and international relations, academia and research, public policy and governance. If you were considering Economics or other Social Sciences that require quantitative analysis, not having Maths could limit your options. But English or Political Science focus more on analytical thinking, writing, and critical analysis rather than mathematical skills and ability. Psychology will help improve your understanding of human behaviour, which is beneficial for both English and Political Science careers.