Look before you leap

A few weeks ago, I caught up with a classmate from college. A former professor had just passed away and our memories of her, though mixed with grief and nostalgia, were mostly radiant. Even today when I think of the lady, it is her measured grace that strikes me. Each word she uttered fell into place like a pearl on a necklace. Her gait was deliberate, slow and she exuded a quiet elegance. Yet, there wasn’t the slightest hint of artificiality.

In the years I spent as her student, I never once saw her losing her cool. Even her demeanour was most measured. She never hurried. Her pace was deliberate. And her actions well thought-out.

As a young adult, I saw in her an effective demonstration of how response differs from reaction.

There is a lot of spiel going around on the difference between response and reaction. I’m still discovering it myself in many ways, and am, therefore, the last person to give a discourse on the topic. Yet I choose to write about it because every day, I see people reacting to situations, words, events, rather than respond.

Emotion vs. logic

In the most simplistic terms, this difference is perhaps the difference between emotion and logic. It is commonly understood that when we don’t think, when we get defensive about something or our feelings are hurt by someone’s actions, we react. It could be a co-worker, a friend, a partner or a family member who throws something unpleasant our way. It could be something we didn’t want to hear, a situation that went out of control or behaviour that made us uncomfortable. Whatever be the trigger, the only thing we can control is how we choose to respond.

Easier said than done.

We are all human and we come across such situations pretty much all the time. Our natural instinct is to perhaps first react and then think. When someone says something we don’t approve of, we choose to let them know of our disapproval. However, in the workplace, how we choose to demonstrate this disapproval becomes critical. An assertive and polite way of expressing disapproval becomes necessary in some cases. But it needs to be a well thought-out and deliberate move. And it works best as a face-to-face conversation. Of course, in such cases, a relevant question to ask ourselves could be — does this situation demand my investment of time and energy? Or should I let it go? And if the answer is yes, then that action becomes a logical response.

A reaction, on the other hand, evokes stress in both parties, leads to actions we may regret and ends up draining our energy which could have, otherwise been spent productively. Such reactions are mostly driven by emotions. A friend or a family member may understand. A co-worker may not, unless they trust you implicitly.

I’d like to see this as the difference between walking slowly and running. Now, let us say I’m late for a flight. I would end up running. I would jostle. At the end of it, I would be stressed, even if I were to make it. On the other hand, if I had time, I would be relaxed and would be prepared for a pleasant journey. And my pace would be deliberate and slow.

It all comes down to the individual. It all comes down to me and my responses to the situations around me. That’s a start. Why not make it a measured one?

The author is a writer and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST Global. Twitter: @anupamaraju