Look back to look forward

29 May 2021 12:49 IST

We need to craft the future of learning, especially in engineering education, by drawing lessons from the past

Learning a trade in ancient times would involve convincing a master craftsman to take you on as an apprentice. The usual start for such learning would have been at a young age and would have lasted as long as it took for you to become a master. You would first learn the most basic and rudimentary skills from your fellow workers and then by imitating the master. The principles and processes would also be learnt through discussions and questions, but mainly the reliance was on learning by doing.

Masters of the Renaissance like Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo started out in this fashion, as did many others. This approach worked till the increasing amount of knowledge and industrialisation made it difficult to scale and new methods of learning replaced it.

From the hands-on approach to learning, there was a shift to mass learning through the employment of the one-to-many approach using lectures and written knowledge. This has been the method used to develop engineers for the past 100 years or so. The hands-on component was relegated to practical sessions that have gradually became smaller in terms of time spent. While this has worked well to produce engineers at scale, the absence of practical learning is felt when the transition from college to industry takes place.

The future of engineering education needs to involve both these components in proportion — the hands-on approach of the past combined with the theoretical approach of the present. Both can easily happen through the deployment of technology at scale.

The future of engineering education will involve four key components: a strong foundation in basic sciences like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics; a broad understanding of major engineering disciplines like Electrical, Mechanical, Civil; deep knowledge of a core discipline you chose to specialise in; and finally, an understanding of concepts from Social Sciences like design thinking and entrepreneurial skills. Each of these will involve a combination of hands-on as well as theoretical learning.

Value addition

We see technology enabling every aspect of our lives and the same will happen to education in the future. The impact of technology on learning is going to be immense. For example, students of Electrical Engineering could operate a full power plant using virtual reality (VR) simulators; students of Civil Engineering could transport themselves to a real construction site for an observation experience; students of Metallurgy could be operating a blast furnace, and so on.

Collaborative spaces

Students from two different universities could work seamlessly on a project using collaborative tools. Even classroom discussions could become richer as teachers call in tools that aid learning in real time. Classrooms will coexist as physical spaces and online, and different methods can be adopted to make use of this dual nature. For example, medical schools are already using virtual autopsies to aid anatomy lectures and digital models of many complex machines are already available.

Connected and collaborative education

Learning happens best when knowledge is deployed to solve real-life problems in a collaborative fashion. For example, if you were to give a group of students a collaborative project to create an artificial heart valve, their learning would span material science, manufacturing, medicine, electronics, chemistry, hydraulics and more. Everyone in the team would then learn in a holistic way without being bound by the constraints of their individual subject.

Continuous learning

Finally, the focus of education should be to create lifelong learners. The constant change in every sphere of technology creates obsolescence at an increasing pace. Learning can no longer be viewed as a continuum — going to an engineering school to acquire knowledge and then joining an organisation to apply the knowledge.

We need to have an approach that makes learning flow both ways on an ongoing basis where the teachers and students learn from each other over a long period. This needs to happen through continuous interactions and opportunities for collaboration between industry and academia.

As an engineer, Leonardo da Vinci conceived ideas across a range of fields. His drawings of inventions include the parachute, the helicopter, an armoured fighting vehicle, the use of concentrated solar power, a calculator, a rudimentary theory of plate tectonics and the double hull.

While he will always be remembered for his artistic masterpieces, we can draw lessons for the future of the way we learn from understanding his approach to holistic learning.

The writer is Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys.