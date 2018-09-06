Listen to the donkey

Everyone is talking about animals that are endangered and the urgent need to save them. There are so many of them — from the ultra cute panda to the invisible skunk and the roach. People and organisations have been crying themselves hoarse about these poor creatures — their loss of habitat leading to starvation, disease and even poaching and finally their dwindling numbers.

Taking up their cause is Aristotle, an erudite donkey. As his name suggests, he is wise beyond his years and he has decided that it’s time for the animals to speak up and be heard.

So, here he is with Aristotle’s Mailbag, inviting letters from his fellow beings, both big and small to talk about their problems. Aristotle has been created by author Kala Sambasivan and we find him intelligent, witty and yet discerning. He is a fascinating character who is also a wonderful wordsmith.

Helping him in his cause is The Hindu Young World. We have published 50 of the letters — some written by him and others by animals in a quandary. But, there’s more — some quizzes, brain teasers and jokes too. These letters first appeared in Young World and were found to be too precious to be hidden away in our archives and hence have been compiled and brought out as a book.

The illustrations are by The Hindu‘s senior graphic designer K.G. Rangarajan, and they bring to life the animal and its environment.

These stories highlight the problems faced by animals in the wild and in sanctuaries. It is must-have in every animal lover’s library.

Book: Aristotle’s Mailbag

Author: Kala Sambasivan

Illustrator: K.G. Rangarajan

Publisher: THG Publishing Pvt Ltd.

Price: ₹ 324