November 26, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Traditionally, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine) courses are very popular with both students and parents. While Engineering and Medicine are indeed great and secure work choices, professions such as Information Technology, Environmental Science, Information Systems, and Research have also become important in recent times. But there are other interesting but less-known STEM careers that students can consider. Here are a few of them:

Space Archaeologist

This involves the study of human space exploration and the interpretation of human-made items in space, through scientific means. Space archaeologists use tech-based applications to engage with space and analyse images produced by satellites, which are then utilised to locate space-related artefacts and various landmarks on Earth. Students who are interested in pursuing a career in space archaeology can also do a degree in archaeology with specialisation or familiarity in astrodynamics, planetary science, space legal environment, satellite systems, and so on.

Aquarist

This career is for anyone fascinated with marine life in aquariums and marine conservation centres. They could specialise in breeding creatures in captivity, building and maintaining aquatic exhibits and shows, and creating awareness around sea life. An aquarist should mandatorily have a certificate in scuba diving and be adept in underwater activities. Having a basic degree in Marine Biology or Zoology would be an added advantage.

Urban farmer

This involves taking care of farming activities and assisting in non-production activities like sales and public relations of farming. The primary duties involve jobs like implementing an annual plan for farming operations, setting benchmarks and goals for the annual plan, tracking farming operations and data, and maintaining a cordial relationship with stakeholders. To become an urban farmer one must be qualified in Sustainable Agriculture or Horticulture and should have experience in sustainable farm management.

Patent attorney

This profession is similar to an advocate who advises clients on protecting their intellectual property. A patent attorney must possess legal as well as technical knowledge. Their day-to-day work generally involves making applications for a patent request, correspondence with the patent office on the raised objections and filing opposition proceedings. Since this profession requires a high standard of efficiency and professional integrity, the Patent Act has laid out certain qualifications that need to be satisfied before becoming a qualified attorney.

Cosmetic Scientist

This professional is involved with the art, science, and business of cosmetics. While some may work on the formulation of new cosmetics, others might focus on improving the existing product. A cosmetic scientist requires a creative flair and a strong background in Chemistry and good laboratory skills. They also work on regulations and device ways to assess products’ safety, quality, and performance.

Volcanologist

Studying volcanoes, learning to predict eruptions, analysing a variety of ash and rock samples are among the various activities of a volcanologist. He/she simulates controlled explosions that mimic volcanic activity to understand the formation and eruptive activity of volcanoes. Volcanologists have extensive knowledge of Geophysics and Geochemistry. with knowledge of oceanography and meteorology being an advantage.

The writer is Managing Director, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd.