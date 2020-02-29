Lending online support

Just a few months before college was to get over, it struck Jose Rohan that his project that could prevent motorcycle accidents may actually solve the problems of the public. However, once project submissions were over, they were just thrown away. Inspired to put the projects into use for the benefit of communities, he founded the Chennai Society of Inventors and Eco-Freaks (CSIE).

“I want to connect local inventors with communities in need and be a platform for bringing great inventions to common people, at the same time increase awareness about climate change among people,” he says.

At work

Today, the CSIE consists of over 15 members, a mix of engineering students and recent graduates, who have just started working. So far, they have released two magazines, “How to Invent”, and “Saving Planet Earth”, which educates people on how to invent and tinker with great products, as well as how to live a minimalist life. They also regularly post on social media, calling attention to problems such as empty ATMs and their identification.

However, their biggest project has been their website, “lostfoundtn.com”, that was started recently. Users can log in here and post items that they have lost, and other users can put up items that they have found, to help retrieve lost items and restore found items to their owners. “If a person finds a wallet, it become easier for him to put it up on the website. In a way, it changes the way people react in such situations.”

Some of the other projects that this team has been working on include The Time Capsule, where they plan to create a magazine based on the crowd’s opinion of what science inventions should be created in the next decade, and placing it in a capsule to be dug up later. They are also working on creating a women’s safety app that gives people in the surrounding areas the power to rescue any woman in danger.