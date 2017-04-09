Legal enrichment

After a bad experience with two jobs, I had lost confidence in myself. Instead of a new job, I started looking for internships online, and landed an interview with PocketLawyer. Since I had some experience in intellectual property, I was asked to write a short write-up on the topic. I wrote on the topic ‘Myths related to trademarks’ and submitted it. Next, I was asked to submit a 1,500-word assignment on ‘Commercial Comparative Law’, complete with citations and footnotes.

The authoritites liked my work and it was followed by a brief telephone interview. I was asked why I was specifically interested in interning with a startup as most people want to go for established legal firms. I felt that a startup would offer better chances of quick growth compared to a firm and would be more receptive to creative ideas. In the end, I was asked if I had any suggestions for them. Since I had gone through their website before the interview, I was able to provide feedback about the ease of use of their website and also suggested incorporating few more user-friendly features. The interview went well and an exchange of e-mails outlined the finer details. Finally, I joined their office from August 1, 2016.

Novel experience

At PocketLawyer, my experience was unexpected because it was completely different from previous jobs. On the first day, after a warm interaction, I was assigned some tasks. Sounds pretty routine so far, doesn’t it? Well, the difference lies in the manner in which the things were done. Instead of pulling me up me for my mistakes, my seniors politely asked for an explanation and listened to it patiently. Or when they thoughtfully pointed out my errors and appreciated whenever I did some good work. These things may be quite common in some places, and not quite so in some others. However, it was definitely new for me, and I enjoyed working there.

One of the most important aspects of an internship is learning. Within the span of one month, I gained valuable skills such as the nuances of legal research, the art of article writing, drafting skills, legal marketing, and, of course, multi-tasking. At the end of the internship, I joined them as a full-time legal editor.

Talking from experience, always go through the company’s website and other online channels. Not only will it help you understand the company’s work culture, but also help you in answering questions in the interview. Doing an internship has been a great opportunity. If you do get an opportunity, grab it. It might just turn out to be the best decision for your career, just as it did for me.

Pragya Chaturvedi works as a legal assistant with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Courtesy: internshala.com