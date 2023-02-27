February 27, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST

Is it possible to learn a foreign language without a teacher’s help? Further, will Artificial Intelligence (AI) eventually replace language teachers altogether? If students rely on AI tools such as ChatGPT to write assignments, research papers, and reports, will teachers be able to assess their language skills accurately? These questions have been the topic of much discussion among educators. Since its launch a few months ago, ChatGPT has been a buzzword in academia.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that assists users in engaging in conversations. Users can ask the chatbot any question and receive a response to their query. The chatbot can also produce a variety of written materials, including poems, essays, letters, congratulatory messages, and welcome addresses, in response to prompts. It uses information available on the internet to generate human-like responses. However, it has limitations, as it may occasionally produce inaccurate information.

Here is an example of a piece of conversation I had with ChatGPT recently:

Me: Can you please explain the difference between ‘assume’ and ‘presume’?

ChatGPT: Yes, of course. To assume something means to accept it as true without proof, while to presume something means to believe it to be true based on probability or evidence. In other words, to assume is to take something for granted, while to presume is to infer something based on available information.

Me: It is 11.00 pm. Soon, I’ll go to bed. Can you please crack a laughable joke?

ChatGPT: Sure, here is a joke to make you laugh. “Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? Because it was two-tired!”

Me: Good night.

ChatGPT: Good night! I hope you have a restful sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead. Sweet dreams!

Extensive training

Is it possible for a learner to acquire English as a second or foreign language with the assistance of AI tools, such as ChatGPT? The answer is yes. ChatGPT has been extensively trained in English language data and can comprehend and produce responses in English. It can provide learners with a range of language-learning resources, including grammar explanations, vocabulary-building exercises, and conversational practice.

However, it should be noted that AI-powered language learning programmes are not substitutes for language learning methods and cannot replace English language teachers who can comprehend the learners’ psychology and teach according to their needs. Emotions play a crucial role in the learning process.

The question of whether ChatGPT is a blessing or a curse is open to interpretation. The student community would likely consider it a blessing but many teachers, particularly language teachers, might view it as a curse for various reasons. As an English language teaching professional, I believe it is a blessing as the AI programme can assist English language learners in becoming autonomous learners.

Recently, a student who was preparing to take the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam to emigrate to Canada mentioned that he used an AI programme to edit his essays and found it extremely beneficial, as it helped enhance his writing skills. AI algorithms evaluate IELTS candidates’ writing, based on the IELTS band descriptors for the four criteria for writing: task achievement/response, coherence, lexical resources, and grammar.

Benefits

What benefits do English learners gain from using ChatGPT? First, it can aid learners in enhancing their knowledge of vocabulary and grammar. Second, ChatGPT’s advanced writing ability can assist learners in refining their writing skills by analysing and providing instant feedback on grammar, vocabulary, and overall writing quality. Moreover, it can instantly edit one’s writing and help eliminate errors, making it error-free.

A friend sent me an essay for an IELTS task for grading. Based on the band descriptors, I evaluated it and determined that it would receive a score of at least band 8. It was later revealed that the response had been generated by ChatGPT. This did not surprise me since I had previously used the chatbot to generate a variety of tasks, and almost all were nearly flawless.

An AI-powered chatbot has the potential to revolutionise the way English learners acquire the language by boosting their motivation and enabling them to become self-directed learners. However, some language teachers view the programme as a potential threat, believing that students will use it to cheat on tests. Instead of regarding ChatGPT as a problem, language teachers should view it as an innovative tool that can serve as an opportunity for students to develop their autonomy as learners. They can assign creative homework tasks that encourage critical thinking and creative responses.

Not only can English learners benefit from this AI tool, but teachers as well. However, an over-reliance on the programme can result in a loss of their ability to think critically. Noam Chomsky, a renowned linguist and thinker, has described ChatGPT as “high-tech plagiarism.” However, educators and scholars who value their originality and creativity can be critical users of the AI programme and benefit from it.

The writer is an ELT resource person, education columnist and media critic. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk