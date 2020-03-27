Learning in the times of a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in online learning. Typically, it takes months, if not years, to develop an engaging online platform. For many traditional institutions, particularly those that have been slower to embrace online education, the challenge is even more formidable.

For inspiration in creating digital learning plans and communicating them effectively to students and parents, educators can utilise a number of tech tools and digital platforms. Here are some popular platforms that can be useful learning tools during the current situation:

Google for Education is a turnkey web-based tool specifically designed for teachers to use to manage their classes online. Educators can add resources, post tasks and assignments, and interact with students as they progress through lessons, among many other convenient features.

Brainly is the world’s largest online learning platform, uniting over 150 million students, parents, and teachers around the world, and over 20 million across India, in solving their homework problems and test preparation. Students connect to their peers to help strengthen their skills, from math to science, history and beyond. The platform essentially acts as the online equivalent of a real-life study group.

Byju’s is a learning app for students across age groups with programmes in English and Hindi that make learning and understanding concepts easier for school kids. The subject focus of the platform is math and science, and the concepts are explained using 12-20 minute digital animated videos. The platform recently announced its decision to make its app free for all students until the end of April.

Unacademy provides education through video classes, PowerPoint presentations, and other materials to help government job aspirants prepare for competitive exams. Its faculty consists of students who have cleared various exams and mentors who have extensive teaching experience. It has offered 20,000 live classes free for those preparing for the UPSC, banking, railways and other entrance exams.

TeachNext@HomeSolutions provides experiential learning through audiovisual content, helping students to learn from the comfort of their homes. The platform helps students clarify doubts, revise concepts, and reinforce their learning through content that can be accessed on laptops, desktops and tablets.