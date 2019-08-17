Learning entrepreneurship

Are entrepreneurs born entrepreneurs or do they become entrepreneurs through training? The answer is not obvious: luminaries such as Steve Jobs or Bill Gates or in the case of Switzerland, Nicolas Hayek and Daniel Borel were not, at first, specifically trained to be entrepreneurs which could lead us to believe that they were “born with it!”

However, they all obviously had the necessary qualities to be entrepreneurs: curiosity, perseverance, confidence in themselves and in their ideas, and also the ability to accept feedback from others, are all behaviours that are undeniably part of every entrepreneur’s DNA. But is that all it takes to start a successful business? Are the career paths of these prodigies still imaginable today? I would think not, because a startup, under pressure from investors, must quickly conquer markets and cannot afford to be side-tracked; the investments needed to launch a new business in a globalised environment will always take priority. Therefore, entrepreneurship requires management skills in addition to innovation skills, and more and more entrepreneurs are looking for managerial training adapted to their entrepreneurial ambitions.

Rise above

Start-ups mainly fail because of three reasons: market inadequacy, cash flow and financing problems, or issues connected to processes and resource utilisation. This means future entrepreneurs must acquire skills in marketing, finance and general management to avoid these three pitfalls. Market adequacy is addressed through courses on innovation, business modelling and evaluating real market potential (i.e. an analysis of the potential match between offer and demand), while the difficulty of its measurement should be taught in marketing courses.

Entrepreneurship training worthy of its name must also incorporate real-life situations for future entrepreneurs to appreciate and prepare for the difficulties of entrepreneurship. The second and third causes of failure are part of the management of any small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). But often, when faced with the reality of day-to-day management, young entrepreneurs find themselves at a loss on how to effectively confront a set of functions or activities. The acquisition and retention of new clients is vital, but so are cash flow, resource distribution, and shortages of production and human resources. To ultimately deliver the promised good or service to a client is a daily obstacle course for entrepreneurs.

We must teach future entrepreneurs SME management by providing them with sharp management tools and relevant performance indicators, while fostering their soft skills and leadership. It is on this basis that investors will trust entrepreneurs to go on to create the diversity and wealth of tomorrow’s economy.

The writer is the Managing Director of Les Roches.