Learn, unlearn, re-learn

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed teachers to find creative solutions

A few days ago, I interacted with a teacher couple. When educational institutions were closed in mid-March, they were asked to take classes online. Their son, a tech-savvy college student, taught them how to use online video conferencing tools. With constant exposure, they have conducted over 200 online classes, taken part in webinars, learnt how to share files, how to post polls and get feedback from their students. The ongoing pandemic has given teachers an opportunity to learn new skills.

Going digital

Till a few months ago, teachers and students never thought that they would be exposed to the virtual world. The pandemic made educators realise the need for integrating technology into teaching. As a result, many educational institutions shifted their base to online platforms, and teachers were asked to upskill themselves.

Most teachers were not prepared, as they did not have basic training in online education. Fortunately, they have accepted the challenge and adapted themselves to the new normal. In many cases, these skills are taught to teachers by students. Teachers have become learners in order to become better teachers. What a paradigm shift!

Constant learning

A 55-year-old college teacher spoke about how she learnt to use video-conferencing tools to conduct online classes and webinars. “I was intimidated by technology and uncomfortable even using a smartphone before the pandemic. But now I have become tech-savvy, thanks to some students who have instilled confidence in me and taught me new skills.”

Great teachers are constant learners. They believe that, in order to be effective in the classroom, they must unlearn obsolete ideas and concepts, and learn what is useful and relevant to society. One of the challenges the pandemic has thrown up is to remain relevant and to cater to the needs of Gen-Z students who are tech-savvy and expect everything in the digital format.

The pandemic has helped many teachers realise their potential and become creative. Many have experimented with new methods of teaching and assessing students’ knowledge. They have gained confidence and produced interesting and relevant online teaching material and videos.

Teachers should be broad minded and willing to undergo a paradigm shift. They become creative when they realise that they can learn from their students. In the traditional classroom, teachers are considered sources of knowledge and students mere sponges. Such teachers never feel the need for updating their knowledge or upskilling themselves. As a result, they become obsolete. In the 21st century classroom, students should be treated as co-creators of knowledge. Students, with the help of search engines, can gather information but it is the teachers’ responsibility to help them convert information into knowledge.

Though many teachers have become digital literates during the past five months, they need to learn how to use their digital literacy creatively. Upskilling is a process. An effective teacher, in the 21st century, is one who is ready to learn, unlearn and relearn.

The writer is an academic, columnist and teacher educator. E-mail: rayanal@yahoo.co.uk