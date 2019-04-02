Learn science HANDS-ON

Handing over a tiny toy, ‘Tippe Top’, H.R. Madhusudan, Assistant Director, Bangalore Association for Science Education (BASE), Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), says he is fascinated by the spinning toy. “It performs like any other rotating object when it is spun on its stem but when it is spun over its head, it turns upside down!” says Madhusudan, as he begins to demonstrate it on his table. When the toy does not flip over as he explained, he quickly realises that it is a defective one and rushes to fetch a working tippe top. “The faulty one also comes handy in explaining kids the science behind toy-making,” says the senior scientist.

Madhusudan along with his scientist-colleagues has been designing courses, workshops and shows in physics, chemistry, mathematics and astronomy at the premier Science institution since 1995. This Summer too, BASE offers a variety of short-duration programmes for students from class three to under-graduation. One of their most-sought after courses -- Tiny tots -- is for children between class three and five. The aim of this course is to introduce to children methods of science at a very young age through hands-on activities. “Here children are encouraged to think and ask questions about things they come across daily. For instance, why does a ‘Rattleback’, a semi-ellipsoidal toy, prefers to spin in a single direction and refuses to spin in any other direction? When Science is taught in a way that children can relate to, it becomes enjoyable for them,” he explains.

Interactions with younger children are kept informal as the idea is to create space that is devoid of stress and competition. “This enables children to share their ideas and findings with their peers without worrying about marks or ranks. This also sows seeds of originality in them,” he adds.

Base Camp, a course for students from classes six to ten, will have lectures, accompanied by activities. In this course, high school students are introduced to theoretical thinking.

The theme of this year’s Summer Course is ‘Classification of Things’. “As UNESCO has declared 2019 as the year of Mendeleev’s periodic table, this summer we look at the table closely and also try classifying things, in general, scientifically,” says Madhusudan, on whose table is a coffee cup with the periodic table printed on it.

College students are introduced to hot topics of research in all fields of Science in From web of Life to the Universe. This course is to demonstrate the joy of research. “Overall, the philosophy of all BASE activities is to inculcate the habit of thinking scientifically,” states Madhusudan.

If the Planetarium conducts summer camps in pure sciences and year-long activities in Astronomy, other premier institutions of Science in Bangalore such as Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) offers courses, mainly, in Technology. On an annual membership, it allows students between class six and eleven to conduct projects and experiments at its Idea Lab during the weekends. This Summer, it offers ten-day courses in Electronics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Robotics for students from classes eight to 11.

“Making circuits that produce doorbell and gun shot sounds are taught in Electronics, programming of simple robotic operations are taught in Robotics,” informs the courses-in-charge, VITM.

‘How to create an android application’ is taught to participants of App Development workshop and ‘how to operate programmable board for different operations’ is taught in a workshop on Raspberry Pi. These two workshops are for students from classes eight to 12.

In Arts and Science, students from classes six to eight, work on making scientific apparatus, labs and museums aesthetically appealing. Students between class six and 12 can enrol into this course.

“Students not just from Bangalore but neighbouring districts and States as well attend our Summer courses. Some even opt for one in the morning and another in the afternoon,” informs the officer. The courses are free of cost for government and municipal corporation school students to support them going into scientific fields. “It is often these government school children who take this opportunity seriously and learn from everything they are exposed to. They might not be fluent speakers but are sharp learners,” he adds.

On how to learn Science, he says: “Learning Science does not end with an exam. Like the arts, it has to be a hobby and a life-long pursuit. Purpose of these courses is to imbibe that in children.”