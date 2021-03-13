Lay a strong foundation

13 March 2021 12:41 IST

To me, architecture is the largest unwritten historical document and evokes a curiosity about what life would have been like all those years ago. Following this thought, here’s why I believe that the youth should be encouraged to pursue architecture:

Holistic

It is a people-centric profession that involves continuous interaction regardless of gender or class and inspires empathy and a unique way of looking. Not only does it bring finesse to one’s design understanding and conceptualisation abilities, but also sharpens business acumen and promotes personality development, as it develops soft skills such as leadership and teamwork. Architects are not only required to be a part of studios and office spaces, but also coordinate on site, between client, contractors, vendors and other stakeholders in a project.

Advertising

Advertising

Architecture trains one as an all-rounder with the knowledge of planning, design, structure, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) services, green techniques, surveying, estimating, and so on.

Opportunities

Due to all this, the possibilities of a career after graduation are endless. Architects can branch out as researchers, academicians, technical consultants or engage in creative endeavours (interiors, product design, space planning, photography, art, graphic design, to name a few), media and communications, among others.

The field offers an opportunity to leave behind a legacy or see the outcome of their ideas take shape. Often, the edifices that architects design impact public spaces, healthcare, armed forces, retail, hospitality, education, industrial, residential, transportation and are used as important elements to understand evolution of history and humankind.

Architecture challenges one’s cognitive thinking and requires self-motivation and belief in a better world. It is a challenging profession where one is constantly expected to come up with new ideas, be innovative and convince others that these are for the betterment of their project or environment.

The writer is Managing Principal, C.P. Kukreja Architects, New Delhi