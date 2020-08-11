Law admission test to be held on September 7

Bengaluru

11 August 2020 21:56 IST

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in May but was postponed due to COVID-19 and lockdown.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for both undergraduate and postgraduate candidates for 2020 will be held on September 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., a communique from the Consortium of National Law Universities said on Tuesday. The CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be conducted in May earlier this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The general body of the consortium met on Monday and assessed the prevailing lockdown situation in various parts of the country as well as the health and safety protocols necessary to conduct the examination before deciding on the date.

Online test

As notified before, the exam will be conducted through a centre-based, online computer-based test. Medical and safety measures being adopted will be as per those outlined in the consortium’s notification on June 30, said the release.

“No candidate will be allowed to enter examination centre without a mask. Appropriate respiratory etiquette will also be maintained at all times. Detailed instructions in this regard will be notified on the consortium website,” it read.

The earlier notification on safety precautions included social distance, thermal screening and isolation labs for candidates who show symptoms of COVID-19. The consortium will review centre locations on an ongoing basis to ensure that students and staff are protected at all times.

Admit cards

The consortium is in the process of securing further permissions so that admit cards of candidates can be considered as movement passes by local authorities to allow them to move between containment zones and travel to their designated examination centres. These admit cards — indicating the roll number and the centre — will be available for download from the website (consortiumofnlus.ac.in) in two weeks.

The consortium has advised the candidates and parents to keep visiting the website for latest updates, as further instructions as necessary will be issued in due course.