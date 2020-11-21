Prep smart, score better

Last-minute tips to prepare for CAT 2020 to be held next week

One of the most sought-after exams in the country, this year, CAT 2020 will be conducted in three slots of two hours each, as opposed to two slots earlier. With just a few days left to go, here are some tips for to prepare in the time available.

General tips

Maintain a healthy routine: In order to be positive and stay active through the day, eat healthy and sleep well.

Don’t start anything new: Stick to your strengths and revise topics or concepts that you are well-versed in. Avoid starting anything new as it might take time to understand that particular topic or concept.

Use flash cards: Prepare flash cards for important topics and concepts to keep your memory sharp and to repeat the act of learning and memorising till it is clear.

Practice makes perfect: Attempt as many previous years’ papers, as you can to get a feel of the exam environment and to reduce chances of errors.

Time-management: Speed and accuracy are crucial for a good score. While practising, note how long it takes you to complete certain questions or section and the complete paper.

Section-wise tips

Quantitative aptitude: This section is all about speed and accuracy. The majority of the questions are conceptual. Hence, focus on conceptual understanding if you want a good score. Also, one should have a strong command of calculation; work on mental calculation to save time.

Data interpretation and logical reasoning: Practice is the key, as the purpose is to check the analytical and logical thinking.Use the elimination method — eliminate irrelevant and illogical options — to get the right answer.

Verbal ability and reading comprehension: This section requires a combination of speed and practice. Regular practice will help develop the skill of reading long paragraphs quickly. As for verbal ability, flashcards will come in handy.

The writer is President, Academics, Gradeup.