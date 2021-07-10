Want to be a legal eagle?

10 July 2021 15:21 IST

With the CLAT exams being held on July 23, check out these tips to prepare for the final stretch

With Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 round the corner, here are some tips to help crack the exam.

Understand the format: With a new pattern introduced last year, analyse the sections carefully by studying last year’s paper and look at the number of questions in each section and the time allotted.

Work on reading skills: A key skill is the ability to read and comprehend passages quickly. Since all questions are passages, one needs to hone one’s reading skills.

Practise mindful reading: This is the ability to read with full concentration in the shortest time possible. Practise this every day with a timer and note down relevant points about the passage you have read.

Newspaper reading: Given the emphasis on reading and general awareness, this is indispensable, as a newspaper is a single-point source for information on a variety of topics. Apart from helping with the Current Affairs section, it will also help build vocabulary.

Back to the basics: Lay a strong foundation in vocabulary and English grammar, arithmetic skills, analytical and deductive reasoning skills. Don’t rely on quick-fixes, ensure your fundamentals are solid.

Time is essence: With 150 questions to finish in 120 minutes, speed is key. Therefore, practise is essential.

Mock tests: They help diagnose strengths and weaknesses. Analyse the performance, and time taken to complete each section. Don’t worry about the marks, focus on overall quality.

Attitude over aptitude: Keep your mind uncluttered and free from worry. Practise mindfulness and meditation. A student may need to make on-the-spot decisions, since the exam can be full of surprises.

Enhance strengths: Focus on your strong points. If Maths is not your cup of tea, don’t fret. The Quantitative Techniques section comprises only 10% of the paper. Focus on General Knowledge which forms 25% of the paper.

Resilience is the key: In such uncertain times, it is not uncommon for students to lose their enthusiasm and settle for something more easily available. So, develop resilience, especially during this tough period.

The writer is Director and CLAT Mentor, Sriram Law Academy.