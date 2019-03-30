Q1. BBC had a current affairs programme called “Panorama” since 1953, that is still going strong with a prime-time slot.

In 1957, their programme consisted of a Swiss family harvesting a popular food item from their family tree. After the programme aired, the BBC received several calls asking for advice on growing their own tree to produce ______. The BBC told them to ‘place a sprig of ______ in tomato sauce and hope for the best.’

At the time, this dish was uncommon in the U.K., and was considered an exotic luxury. So, Britons were unaware of how it was made and from whence it came. This was BBC’s first ever April Fool’s joke, that was made 66 years ago today.

What was this exotic food item that Britons thought they could grow?

Q2. The segment ‘Flight of the _______’ was featured in the opera “The Tale of Tsar Saltan”, written by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Its composition is intended to evoke the seemingly chaotic and changing flying pattern of a _______. Despite the segment not being an area of focus in the opera, it gained fame because of its usage in pop culture.

What is the segment named, given that it closes out an act where a character is turned into an insect, so he can fly away?

Q3. This university is an international and research-intensive institution located near Rajgir in India. It was set up to emulate the earlier version of the institution, widely considered the greatest of all ancient monasteries, and as the world’s first residential institution that stood for over 800 years. The initial version was likely ransacked and destroyed by the Mamluk dynasty.

What is its name, that’s attributed to the abundance of lotus stalks in the area, and would come to mean ‘giver of lotus stalks?’

Q4. This genetic hybrid of a female horse (mare) and a male donkey offers the best of both animals. It is less obstinate and more intelligent than a donkey, while it is more patient, hardy, and long-lived than horses. Often referred to as a beast of burden, this animal is mostly used for carrying loads. It was notably used in the Anglo-Afghan wars to carry ammo.

Which ‘fantastic beast’ is this?

Q5. It was invented accidentally by Joseph Priestley in 1767, when he discovered a method to infuse water with carbon dioxide. It is known as sparkling water or carbonated water in many regions. However, in America and non-Commonwealth regions, a different term is used. It comes from the fact that a German town, renowned for its mineral springs holds a genericised trademark for this naturally carbonated water.

What is it called?

Q6. This word comes from Etienne de _______, a French finance minister, who in 1759, was forced to impose severe economic restrictions, and cost-cutting measures upon the French people. Therefore, the word initially meant ‘to do or make something very cheaply.’ Before the advent of photography, this method was the cheapest way of recording a person’s image. It was usually done on a white background, and the person’s likeness would be portrayed by opaque, dark, black ink. (pictured)

What is this method/word called?

Answers

A1. Spaghetti.

A2. Bumblebee, Flight of the Bumblebee.

A3. Nalanda University.

A4. Mule.

A5. Seltzer.

A6. Silhouette.