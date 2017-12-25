Q1. North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) has a fun activity for all its employees to do at a particular time of the year, as shown in the image. They all get a day off the next day but on the day of this activity, everyone takes part in it which reinforces a certain belief in people. What activity are they performing?

Q2. In July 2014, Facebook made a barely perceptible change to its website. Steven Millward of Techinasia.com noticed the change and contacted Facebook’s Asia HQ and the team responded: “This is just one small example of how we’re always working to personalize people’s Facebook experience.” He added: Asia-Pacific is the single biggest region for Facebook users. So, it makes sense that Facebook would want to be more inclusive with this little gesture. What was this tiny design change?

Q3. __ __ __ was a campaign created by the UPA to boost the image of Rahul Gandhi while he was in UP for his campaigning and promotion, in 2016. It was a slight variation of Modi’s campaign __ __ __ which indicated his roots in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The phrase was modified for Rahul Gandhi to accommodate the fact that UP’s staple snack was the food consumed during the meet and greet. What were the two campaigns called?

Q4. Takotsubo cardiomyopathy or octopus pot syndrome is a condition of the heart which causes the upper muscles of the heart to weaken and is usually triggered by stress, losing someone dear, ending a relationship, and sometimes, peculiarly, even winning the lottery. It usually presents like a heart attack and is misdiagnosed as one as well because many people don’t believe that this condition is real. What is the common name given to the syndrome due to the nature of its onset?

Q5. Released in 1927, the movie Wings accomplished something that was only replicated in 2012. The actors were commended on their superb ‘performance’. Identify the feat and which movie achieved it again in 2012?

Q6. What happened in these matches played by team X? How does it connect to the deaths of these people?

May 1, 2011: X vs. Manchester United FC: Osama bin Laden dies May 2, 2011

October 2, 2011: X vs Tottenham Hotspur FC: Steve Jobs dies October 5, 2011

October 19, 2011: X vs. Olympique de Marseille: Muammar Gaddafi dies October, 20 2011

November 30, 2013: X vs. Cardiff City FC: Paul Walker dies November 30, 2013

January 9, 2016: X vs. Sunderland AFC: David Bowie dies January 10, 2016

January 13, 2016: X vs. Liverpool FC: Alan Rickman dies January 14, 2016

March 5, 2016: X vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC: Nancy Reagan dies March 6, 2016

Answers:

A1. They’re ‘tracking’ Santa Claus as he delivers presents across the world.

A2. They put a map of the Asia-Pacific on the notifications button for Asia-Pacific users.

A3. Chane pe Charcha; Chai pe Charcha

A4. Heartbreak/Broken Heart Syndrome.

A5. First silent movie to win an Oscar for Best Picture; The Artist won an Oscar for Best Picture in 2012.

A6. ‘Victims’ of the Aaron Ramsey curse. There’s a conspiracy theory that a few days after Aaron Ramsey scores, a famous personality dies.