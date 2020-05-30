Q1 Styrene is a flammable liquid primarily used in the production of plastic containers, packaging, synthetic marble, and so on. It is stored in factories as a liquid at temperatures below 20°C to prevent its evaporation. It has been in the news, last month, due to an industrial accident in a south Indian coastal city known for the ship-building industry, submarine museum, beaches. Name this city that is also nicknamed the ‘Jewel of East Coast’.

Q2 Due to a dip in demand for its jet engines, a British company has decided to cut around 9,000 jobs. However, it is witnessing a boom in the sales of its honey. Started in 2017, the hives at the bee apiary have been named Phantom, Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan, Ghost. Which luxury brand are we talking about?

Q3 The global health crisis has led to an increase in the demand for sanitisers. Hence, ITC’s Savlon has come up with a simple innovation in packaging. It addresses the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability of the same while maintaining the same standards of quality and reliability. What is this innovation that is designed for one-time use?