Q1 This word can mean many things depending on context and tone — irritation, disgust, surprise, dismay, pain, lament, disappointment, and inclusion. The word is credited to Mandarin and Cantonese dialects of Chinese. But variants are also there in Tamil, Sinhalese, and are widely used in many South East Asian countries. Which is this word — also the name of Yama’s wife — which was inducted into the Oxford English Dictionary in 2016?

Q2 The name of this creature is derived from the original Taino name for the species, “iwana”. They are regarded as popular pets. During the times of attack, they use their tail to punch the enemy. Also, they can detach a part of their tail in danger and ensure a fast escape. Its meat has historically been important in the culinary traditions of Mexico and Central America; particularly in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima. Its eggs are also a delicacy in many parts of the world. Name the creature.

Q3 Fill in the blank, and also name the famous author who made the below quote. “I came in with ______in 1835. It is coming again next year (1910), and I expect to go out with it. It will be the greatest disappointment of my life if I don’t go out with ________. The Almighty has said, no doubt: ‘Now here are these two unaccountable freaks; they came in together, they must go out together.’”

Answers

1. Aiyoh! 2. Iguana 3. Halley’s Comet and Mark Twain