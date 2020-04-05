Knowledge quiz

Q1. In March, this year, a 45-year-old advocate filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) at the Madras High Court claiming that something was against the right to privacy and the principles of the right to live peacefully. It mentioned the Ministry of Health, Telecommunications, Information and Broadcasting and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as the respondents.

What is the ‘cause of huge inconvenience and nuisance’ being discussed here?

Q2. Coined in 1897 by psychologists G. Stanley Hall and Arthur Allin, “knismesis” and “gargalesis” are the two types of _________. While ‘knismesis’ refers to a light and feather-like touch, ‘gargalesis’ refers to a harder touch and greater use of high pressure to sensitive areas. What are these types of?

Q3. The ancient Roman encyclopaedist, Pliny the Elder, used to claim that a copy of Homer’s Iliad existed that was small enough to fit inside a __ shell. Almost 2000 years later, in the early 1700s, the Bishop of Avranches successfully tested Pliny’s theory by writing out the epic in tiny handwriting on a __-sized piece of paper. Which phrase in English, meaning a brief summary of a longer work, traces its origin back to these accounts?

Answers

A1. Coronavirus caller tune

A2. Tickling

A3. Nut; in a nutshell