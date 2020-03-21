Knowledge Quiz

Q1. In Christianity, Lent is an auspicious observation marked by repentance, fasting and reflection. Catholics are encouraged to give up certain practices.

In his recent address, Pope Francis asked people to give up ______, considering how the Internet can amplify verbal violence, offensive and harmful words. Fill in the blank with a modern-day problem of which the Pope was a victim too, thanks to his recent decisions.

Q2. Shown here is Larry Tesler, an American computer scientist known for many contributions to the world of technology, including coining the term ‘browser’.

One of his inventions was inspired by an old technique of editing, where people removed portions of printed text and affixed them elsewhere with adhesive.

Upon his death this year on February 16, his former employer Xerox thanked him for this. Which is this universal shortcut that makes work life easier?

Q3. Srinivasa Gowda is a construction worker in Karnataka. His achievement in a traditional sport in February 2020 was being compared to that of Usain Bolt. Interestingly, this sport was banned for a brief period following complaints from People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Name this sport that is considered a source of entertainment in coastal villages.

Answers

A1. Trolling

A2. Cut, Copy, Paste (Ctrl X, Ctrl C, Ctrl V)

A3. Kambala or Buffalo Race