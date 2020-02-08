Q1. This form of technology uses conductive and resistive layers which are connected to a circuit. The electricity always passes through the conductive layer.

But, when pressure is applied on the resistive layer, the circuit breaks and the function corresponding to the area of pressure is carried out.

What form of technology is this, that is used in most phones?

Q2. In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties.

They stated that they intend to become financially independent and pursue charitable causes.

Hence, which American fast-food chain, that has a royal connotation, jokingly offered Prince Harry a part-time job on Twitter?

Q3. The World Health Organization convenes emergency meetings to assess whether the outbreak of a virus constitutes an international emergency.

Previously, it had declared 2019 Ebola outbreak in Congo, 2016 Zika virus, the 2009 H1N1 swine flu and the 2014 polio and Ebola outbreaks as global health emergencies.

In January 2020, they gathered to evaluate the outbreak of a virus in the Wuhan province of China, that shares its name with the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere. Name the virus.

Courtesy: Walnut Knowledge Solutions

Answers

A1. Touchscreen A2. Burger King A3. Corona