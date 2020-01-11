Knowledge Quiz

Q1. Google, for the last few years, has worked on a project called Makani. India could be one of the first countries for its commercial launch. It is a project which aims at generating power with minimum pollution.

It aims to harness energy by using what specific device, that is especially visible in India during the month of January?

Q2. Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Limited was a major sponsor for the Williams F1 Formula 1 team with its logo prominently displayed on F1 cars for the 2018 season.

It is a British multinational corporation which manufactures equipment for agriculture, construction and demolition. How do we better know this company?

Q3. To raise awareness and funds, the World ______ Organisation in association with the United Nations conducts a marathon called ‘Urgent Run’ in Paris. The theme for the 2018 World _______ Day was ‘When Nature Calls’.

Name the organisation and its main area of impact.

Answers

A1. Kite

A2. JCB

A3. Toilet