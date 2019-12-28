Knowledge quiz

Q1 After more than a decade of preparation, the Louvre Museum is hosting one of the world’s most expensive art exhibitions to commemorate the 500th death anniversary of an artist.
He was a polymath who had a broad range of interests: invention, drawing, painting, sculpture, architecture, science, music, mathematics, engineering, literature, medicine, astronomy, and so on.
Name this artist who shares his name with a Hollywood actor.
Q2 A cricket match was played between the All-England Team and Hallam XI in 1858. Locals were impressed by the All-England Team’s bowling performance, and especially by H.H. Stephenson’s achievement.
To show their appreciation, the locals pooled their money and bought him a clothing accessory. What gift did they buy him that gave rise to a commonly used term in cricket?
Q3 In March 2019, NASA had to cancel the first all-female spacewalk on the International Space Station due to the unavailability of a suit in the correct size for astronaut Anne McClain. Hence, a new moon suit, formally known as the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) was unveiled for the 2024 mission.
The new suit gives the wearer a customised fit irrespective of their body size. It is designed to give more flexibility to the astronauts.
As the 2024 mission aims to put the first woman on the moon, it is aptly named after the twin sister of Greek god Apollo. Name her.
Answers: 1. Leonardo da Vinci 2. Hat-trick 3. Artemis
Courtesy: Walnut Knowledge Solutions
