KnowlEDGE Quiz

Q1. Her name literally means “grief stricken”. She was named after a national folk hero who rallied with the local fighters against the British troops at the 1880 Battle of Maiwand. In October 2013, Little, Brown and Company released her memoir co-written with British journalist Christina Lamb. A reviewer for The Washington Post commented — “It is difficult to imagine a chronicle of a war more moving, apart from perhaps the diary of Anne Frank”

Name this activist who is known for promoting female education across the world.

Q2. In October 2019, the Oxford English Dictionary announced the inclusion of many words in its latest update. One of the words describes a very 21st century problem associated with communication of information. This problem has landed social media and online companies in trouble because of its negative impact on events, especially elections. Which term, popularised by US President Donald Trump when asked about his decisions, are we talking about?

Q3. In March 2019, NASA had to cancel the first all-female spacewalk on the International Space Station due to the unavailability of a suit in the correct size for astronaut Anne McClain. Hence, a new Moon suit, formally known as the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) was unveiled for the 2024 mission. The new suit gives the wearer a customised fit irrespective of their body size. It is designed to give more flexibility to the astronauts, allowing them to bend over to pick up rocks, drive a rover, or walk normally without bunny-hopping along the Moon’s surface. It also protects them against radiation, moondust, extreme temperatures.

As the 2024 mission aims to put the first woman on the moon, it is aptly named after the twin sister of Greek god Apollo. Name her.

Answers

A1. Malala Yousafzai

A2. Fake News

A3. Artemis

