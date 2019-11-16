Knowledge Quiz

Q1. This ancient Indian empire spread as far as Afghanistan to Bengal to the Deccan plateau. The empire lasted from 322 BC to 187 BC and had its capital city at Pataliputra (Patna). The empire gets its name from the fact that its ancestors had lived in a region where peacocks were abundant, hence named themselves ‘from the land of peacocks’. Which empire is this?

Q2. The common name for the executive wing of New Zealand’s parliament building comes from the natural world. From the outside, this building looks like it is made of repeating, same-sized compartments resembling the cells found inside the natural structure that inspired its design. What is considered to be the inspiration for its design which is also the name of the building?

Q3. During the Middle Ages, whenever people had extra income, they dropped it into pots which were made of an orange-coloured clay. Over the years, English potters received requests to shape these jars like an animal which appealed to customers and delighted children. This is said to be the origin of what?

Answers

A1. Mauryan Empire

A2. Beehive

A3. Piggy Bank; the clay was called Pygg