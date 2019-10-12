Knowledge Quiz

Q1. In 1894, a famous personality wrote a letter to Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar, thanking him for financially supporting his expedition to an American city for a famous address. He mentions the difficulty of educating the poor in India. He also suggests that if the poor cannot come to education, then education must go to them. Name this personality.

Q2. The Government of India has introduced various initiatives to encourage the use of renewable sources of energy like solar power. In September 2019, the Government of India installed 193 solar panels on the roof of an international organisation’s headquarters in New York, as a symbolic gesture. Name the organisation.

Q3. Stanley Weston, who passed away in 2017, started his company, Leisure Concepts, which represented and licensed products based on the likeness of Farrah Fawcett, Star Wars, and Nintendo. However, he is best known for another creation which was born out of his frequent trips to an Army-Navy surplus store in New York City, as well as the military articles in the Encyclopedia Britannica that he copiously read, according to accounts written by his brother, Jay Weston. What did he famously create?

Answers

A1. Swami Vivekananda.

A2. United Nations. The United Nations has 193 members nations. India has gifted one solar panel for every UN member state.

A3. GI Joe.