Knowledge Quiz

Q1. Due to increase in pollution, with the use of fossil fuels, a Mexican company has started making environment-friendly fuels with the help of methane. They source it from a plant that is commonly found in Mexico and has even made it onto its national flag. Given the climate in Mexico, which plant did they use?

Q2. In England, before the 16th century, the Arabic numerals we use today were almost unknown. The old Roman numerals were employed in counting, and they were awkward and clumsy to figure with. For this reason, the national treasury did its sums on a special table covered with a cloth marked off in squares. The various amounts were worked out with counters. This table was meant to be a ‘chessboard’. Which modern day word is believed to have been derived from this practice?

Q3. Every year, to mark the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Dhyan Chand (pictured), August 29 is observed as National Sports Day. The Hon’ble President of India gives away awards to celebrate the sporting achievements of athletes. The ______ _____ National Adventure Award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea and air. It is named after which adventurous person for his ‘tall achievement’, first of its kind in the world, in 1953?

Q4. Black-coloured foods have become popular over the last two years and they all use one key ingredient, that is also a detoxer. Known as ‘Activated ________’, it is used to trap toxins and chemicals in its millions of tiny pores, allowing them to be flushed out so the body doesn’t re-absorb them. It also helps whiten teeth while promoting good oral health by changing the pH balance in the mouth, helping prevent cavities, bad breath and gum disease. It treats alcohol poisoning and is used in water filtration systems throughout the world. Fill in the blank with a common substance.

Q5. Shown here is Robert Mugabe, the first prime minister of a landlocked country in Southern Africa. He passed away this year on September 6. Before his country’s independence in 1980, he spoke about the impact of India’s independence, and the example set by Gandhi and Nehru on him. He was the longest serving leader of which country, previously known as Rhodesia?

Q6. ‘Thaalam – The Rhythm of a Nation’ is a five-minute film featuring A.R. Rahman. It talks about the importance of rhythm in maintaining speed in a particular sport. Around 150 members per team train intensely in special camps to learn this rhythm. Name this sporting event in India, the 67th edition of which was flagged off by Sachin Tendulkar, this year, on August 31.

Answers

A1. Cactus

A2. Exchequer

A3. Tenzing Norgay, first person to climb the Mount Everest

A4. Charcoal

A5. Zimbabwe

A6. Nehru Boat Race, Alappuzha