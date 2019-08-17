Knowledge Quiz

Q1 In the mid-1990s, when an Indian businessman was visiting Singapore, he noticed that there were 20-30 restaurants near the Boat Quay. However, out of all the restaurants, only one café, located in the corner, provided access to the Internet. This unique offering attracted many customers. Inspired by this model, he implemented the same in his café business in India. Which chain of retail outlets, that are known for encouraging conversations, are we talking about?

Q2 On July 13, 1931, the police opened fire on protesters against the rule of the Dogra dynasty and 21 people were killed. The blood-tainted shirt of one of the victims was hoisted by the crowd as a flag. The flag then underwent a few changes: a white plough symbolising the peasants, three white stripes representing the three regions were added. In 1952, the Nehru Government emphasised the equal status of this flag and the Indian flag in the region. Name this region which has been in the news.

Q3 A famous novelist volunteered during World War I and was stationed in a hospital dispensary after passing an exam to qualify as a pharmacist’s assistant. She became familiarised with the dosages of various drugs, chemicals, and their toxic effects. In real life, she used her knowledge to save lives. However, more than 30 of her literary characters have died of poisoning. Name the author being discussed here.

Q4 In Greek mythology, he was a friend of Odysseus, and was left in charge of Odysseus’ son Telemachus and his palace when Odysseus left for the Trojan War. He is supposed to have developed a strong relationship with Telemachus on the foundations of guidance, support, and wisdom. Which word in the modern English language, relevant for leadership, comes from his name?

Q5 In the early 1960s, Lawrence Herbert mulled over a problem that caused a lot of inconvenience: How to create a “universal language” of colour. Since companies defined colours differently, one couldn’t predict what they would get if they ordered “wheat” or “taupe” or “cream”. Herbert, the owner of the ________ printing company, had produced a retail display card that helped shoppers choose pantyhose. He had to hand-mix the subtle beiges of each swatch, because it was difficult to buy the exact shade he wanted ink manufacturers. Consequently, he created something that now is used in categories such as advertising, textiles, and food science, among others. Fill in the blank.

Q6 The Mānasollāsa is an early 12th-century Sanskrit text composed by the Kalyani Chalukya king Someshvara III. It is an encyclopaedic work covering topics such as polity, governance, ethics, economics, astronomy, lifestyle and so on. The text is a valuable source of socio-cultural information on 11th and 12th century India. What is interesting to note is a reference to ‘idarika’ and ‘vataka’. How do we better know these two items, often found in combination?