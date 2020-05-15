Kickstart your personality development

The sum total of your qualities, quirks, characteristics, beliefs, attitudes and psychological traits comprises your personality. A host of factors such as heredity, environment, family and societal conditions play a role in influencing and shaping one’s personality. Thus, personality development involves enhancement of all areas of life.

The whole process may take considerable effort, but you can start with these easy and effective techniques described below and observe a perceptible transformation in your personality.

Practice optimism and gratitude: Positivity is the key ingredient for a healthy and peaceful life. Studies have shown that positive thoughts reduce depression and anxiety substantially. So, be thankful for the small and big things that you take for granted, as there are many who lack even this basic luxury.

Be confident: Inculcating confidence is one of the first steps towards personality enhancement, as it gives rise to self-motivation and makes you aware of your inner capabilities. Science shows that, when people feel confidence, the chemical changes in their brain lead to a point when they actually start believing in it.

Communicate better: Good communication is key to effective interpersonal relationships. Clear communication can get you through adverse situations and resolve conflicts that might seem insurmountable, at first.

Never quit: When people lose hope and wisdom, they feel like quitting. It is one of the worst things you can do while building confidence or improving the quality of your life. When you feel like quitting, think about why you started.

Don’t compare yourself to others: Every person has his/her own story. However, we tend to focus on what others have done instead of our own achievements. To achieve success, assess your abilities, analyse your situation, and develop a plan that works for your goals.

Never run after perfection: Nobody is born perfect. Every person has flaws. When faced with criticism, accept it when it is positive and let it go when it is not. Develop a habit of looking at your flaws objectively and work on them to gradually eliminate them.

Stay focused: Developing focus helps you channelise your energy to the most critical aspects of your life. Decide on your priorities and focus on them. Know what matters most to you and avoid distractions that derail you from reaching your goals.

Dress confidently: Dressing is an art. Everyone has flaws and feels incompetent from time to time. But dressing in a manner that is comfortable and gives you confidence can help you tide over tough situations.

The writer is the Founder, Education and Career Times