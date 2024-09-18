Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which has been running tour packages at affordable rates, has now prepared a package for school and college students at an even lower rate. The package includes three meals and entry fee for the place of visit.

The first trip of this project was in connection with the nature study trip of NSS volunteers of Kunhimangalam Government Higher Secondary School, Kannur district and they visited Paithalmala Ezharakund Waterfall in Kannur district.

KSRTC has been offering tour packages to the people at affordable rates. Welcoming the package, student Bhoomika Anil said the student community will benefit from it and it is an excellent step by KSRTC. She described the package as a gift for students. KSRTC connects different parts of Kerala through road network. It is one of the oldest operated and managed public transports in the country.

