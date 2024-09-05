The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is the only dispensation that prioritises sending principals and teachers abroad for advanced training, rather than ministers and officers, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday. "This is the education revolution brought by the Kejriwal government," she said.

She awarded 118 teachers with the State Teachers' Award at Tyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Atishi said, “In our country, teachers are revered like God as children learn the most from them. My experience as a teacher in a boarding school showed me how students imitate their teachers, adopting their mannerisms and speech. This highlights the importance of teachers.” She highlighted that more than 400 principals and teachers received training at the University of Cambridge, while 950 were trained at the National Institute of Education in Singapore and 1,700 at IIM-Ahmedabad.

Reflecting on her background, the minister said, "Both my parents were teachers in Delhi University. I have a personal connection to this profession and understand the value of quality education." Atishi also emphasised the importance of respecting teachers and said, "We have elevated teachers to the position of gurus and they are key to shaping future generations." RN Sharma, director of the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, said, "Teachers are always mentally alert, emotionally stable and culturally sound. They help students improve themselves." Two teachers -- Kumari Niharika and Sunta -- received a special award from the education department for their exceptional work and contribution to education.

Prem Kumar, a postgraduate teacher (PGT) of political Science from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Dwarka's Sector-10, received the Face of DoE award for his work in education.

Navin Gupta, from St Mark's School in Paschim Vihar and a state teacher awardee, expressed his gratitude to the Delhi government and said being a humble teacher could make the bond between students and teachers stronger, automatically motivating the students to give their best.

Anju Sachdev, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school principal, said awards were always special and getting it from the education minister made it more special. "Hard work and sincerity always pay off and if one is passionate about their profession then they will surely get recognition," Sachdev said.