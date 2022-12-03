Keep your goals in mind

December 03, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Q / I completed my B.Sc. in Sports Coaching from National Sports University, Manipur. This is a professional degree that requires a lot of practical experience. But, due to the pandemic, that did not happen. If I switch to IT (particularly programming), would that be a sound option as a beginner? Avnish

A / Dear Avnish,

A / Have you completed your course or discontinued it? Sports coaching without practical experience is like being a chef without cooking! What do you inherently enjoy? While Sports and exercise is never wasted, you do need hands-on consistent training and a basic fitness level to be able to learn, certify and teach. Of course, you can move to IT if you have a minimum qualifying skill, level of understanding, and if you genuinely enjoy programming. You could take up advanced courses in IT and Programming to enhance your skill set and expertise.

Q / I have exhausted all my UPSC CSE attempts but was not successful. This has broken my confidence. I am still to figure out whether to enter the corporate world or take other competitive exams or pursue a PG course. I am very confused about what to do next. Abhishek

A / Dear Abhishek,

A / I am sorry you feel dejected and confused. I am sure it has cost you many years of your youth. I recommend you spend time identifying what you are skilled at and find interesting to pursue as a career choice. It will be wise to get a job and start your work life. You will understand in six to 10 months if you are in the right job and be able to see a career path. Then, you could enroll in a PG course that will better your job prospects. Should you still be uncertain, please meet a career counsellor to help you shortlist your choices and take an informed decision.

Q / I am in my second year B.Com. While I am preparing for the government exams, I am not clear about my goals. I can’t even think of what I should do after graduation. What should I do? Amy

A / Dear Amy,

A / I recommend that you meet a skilled career counsellor who can help you with a career and a personality profile that will help you understand your interests, skills, aptitude, attitude, and hobbies. Hopefully, then, you will have greater self-awareness to understand your purpose and define your goal.

Q / I am currently doing my third year B.Sc. Physics and am interested in both astrophysics and programming. I am planning to do an MCA. But I don’t know if changing stream is the right decision. Pankaj

A / Dear Pankaj,

A / While B.Sc. is one of the best courses to become a software programmer, knowledge of coding and languages might is a prerequisite. You might need to take the NIMCET for admission into a good NIT or any top central/ private university with good placements. It is a tough decision but work on a cost-benefit analysis of the pros and cons of doing both and mapit honestly with your inherent interests, motivation, and personality, keeping in mind your career goals.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.