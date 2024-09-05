The Karnataka government has put a hold on the state-level best teacher award, initially set to be given to the principal of Kundapur Government Pre-Graduation College. The principal's identity has not been revealed.

The controversy has its origin in an incident two years ago when Ramakrishna BG, the then-principal, denied entry to students wearing hijab in compliance with a government order. This move led to widespread protests across Karnataka, particularly in Mangalore, Mandya, and Udupi districts.

Following the announcement of the award, some individuals took to social media to criticise the decision. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa commented on the situation and said, "This particular issue, I think they (the committee) have overlooked it. So when we found out yesterday that there was an issue, we have put it on hold for the time being. We will just clarify it and then move ahead and give an update. I have told them to check again and then get back to us. The way he treated the children is the issue... Don't politicise the issue."

Hindu organisations have condemned the move accusing the Siddaramiah government of indulging in appeasement. Govardhan Rao, vice president of VHP North Karnataka, said, "We condemn this because best teacher award has been given for the people who have done the excellent job in the education side. So holding his name because of some other reason is condemnable...We ask the government to immediately withdraw that withhold..."

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the Siddaramiah government, "This is what shameless appeasement politics looks like. On Teachers Day 2024, a principal selected as one of best teachers is denied his honour because he enforced the Hijab Ban which was the law."

