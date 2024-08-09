The government of has decided to reserve 25% of the total seats in Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses in all the deemed medical colleges in the State as government quota seats as per the rules of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006.

The Principal Secretary of Medical Education held two meetings with the managements of deemed medical colleges. According to sources, most of the colleges have agreed to give government quota seats.

Karnataka has 70 medical colleges — government and private — including 9 deemed medical colleges, with 12,095 seats for UG courses for the academic year of 2024-25. A total of 1,650 seats are available in deemed medical colleges.

The deemed medical colleges are functioning as per norms laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) while all other government and private colleges are under the purview of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

At present, the seat sharing system is 40% of medical seats is for government quota, 40% for private management quota, 15% under Non Residential Indian (NRI) quota, and 5% for management quota. All private colleges under the RGUHS are offering 40% seats under the government quota.

However, most of the deemed medical colleges were not offering government quota seats. They were refusing to give government quota seats on the ground that they are bound by UGC rules, and not that of the State Government and RGUHS. Therefore, all the seats sanctioned to them were filled as private quota, NRI and management quota seats.

What the PGET rules state

According to the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006 (PGET Rules 2006-24), the deemed medical colleges following the UGC rules must offer 25% of the total seats allotted to their colleges under government quota.

B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education, told The Hindu, “Despite following the UGC rules, as per the rules of PGET, it is mandatory for deemed medical colleges to offer 25% government quota seats. However, only a few colleges were offering government quota seats. A meeting of the deemed medical college managements was held under the supervision of the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, and they have been told to give government quota seats for UG and PG medical courses. Most of the deemed medical colleges have agreed while some have said that they will discuss with the management before taking a decision.”

Every year, medical colleges are required to submit ‘Essentiality Certificate and Feasibility Certificate’ to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Union Government.

The State Government will issue the ‘Essentiality Certificate and Feasibility Certificate’ to medical colleges after thoroughly checking the facilities available in the institution, number of doctors, and compliance with rules.

Sources said that if deemed medical colleges do not provide the government quota seats as per the rules, the State Government will not issue the ‘Essentiality Certificate and Feasibility Certificate’.