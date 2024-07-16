GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka government to continue Diploma College of Agriculture in Brahmavara

Various organisations and public figures had opposed the closure of the college

Published - July 16, 2024 02:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Agriculture Department has permitted continuation of the Diploma College of Agriculture in Brahmavara, Udupi district of Karnataka, on July 15, 2024.

The Agriculture Department has permitted continuation of the Diploma College of Agriculture in Brahmavara, Udupi district of Karnataka, on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Karnataka government has decided to continue the agriculture diploma college at Brahmavara, attached to Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Agriculture and Horticulture Sciences University, Shivamogga.

Admission to the diploma course was stopped in the last academic year following the government’s decision to close down the college. Local organisations, farmers’ associations, trade unions, former Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde and others had opposed the closure.

The Udupi district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and farmers’ organisations pointed out that the course offers employment and skill development opportunities to the local youth.

Conditions: Agriculture Department does not want resumption of academic activities to cause any additional financial burden on the government. The course should be conducted with the available infrastructure and manpower.

Conditions: Agriculture Department does not want resumption of academic activities to cause any additional financial burden on the government. The course should be conducted with the available infrastructure and manpower. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

On July 15, the Agriculture Department wrote to the university to resume the two-year Diploma in Agriculture course at the Brahmavara College, subject to certain conditions, from the academic year 2024-25. The department does not want the resumption of academic activities to cause any additional financial burden on the government. The course should be conducted with the available infrastructure and manpower.

The college has an intake of 50 students, 20 faculty members and 10 non-teaching staff. The university might issue an admission notification soon, officials said.

Mr. Hegde welcomed the decision of the government and thanked Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy for responding to his August 12, 2023 letter. The former MP sought continuation of the course being offered for the last 13 years with new college and hostel buildings in the premises of the Agriculture Sciences Research Centre. It was beneficial to students from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, he had said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / education / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.