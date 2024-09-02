Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he has directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to re-conduct the Gazetted Probationers' examination, following reports that there were inappropriate Kannada translations of questions.

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said, "In the light of reports of inappropriate Kannada translation of questions in the KPSC Gazetted Probationers' examination, I have directed KPSC to reconduct of the examination within 2 months to ensure fairness to all candidates. Those responsible for these lapses have been relieved of their duties. The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence," he added.

Earlier BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar had said, "Several omissions and errors were found in the preliminary examination question paper for 384 gazetted probationer posts of KPSC which was held on Tuesday, making the whole system a laughing stock. It has been proved once again that nothing goes right under the misrule of this nalayak INC Karnataka government."

The Gazetted Probationers' examination was conducted on August 27 for filling 350 gazetted probationary officer posts in the State. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President, TA Narayan Gowda said that in 400 marks question paper, over 60 questions were wrong. "There were many mistakes in Kannada words in exam. In a 400 marks question paper, 60 questions were mostly wrong. Those questions were in a way that the students did not know. Re-examination is required now. We will meet CM Siddaramaiah about this. If it has not done, then our movement will continue and we will lay siege to KPSC," he said.

