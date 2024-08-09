GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnatak College students to learn about air transport and tourism potential from AAI at Hubballi airport

Karnatak Arts College in Dharwad signs MoU with Hubballi airport

Published - August 09, 2024 10:40 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Karnatak Arts College, Dharwad. Chairman of the Department of Tourism Studies Jagadish Kivudanavar said that students would get first-hand training on operations of AAI.

Karnatak Arts College, Dharwad. Chairman of the Department of Tourism Studies Jagadish Kivudanavar said that students would get first-hand training on operations of AAI. | Photo Credit: B.M. Kedarnatheshwarswamy

The Department of Tourism Studies at Karnatak Arts College in Dharwad (KACD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hubballi airport to help them learn about air transport and the potential of tourism.

The MoU will facilitate the students pursuing graduate and post-graduate courses in Tourism Studies to interact with Airports Authority of India (AAI). Under the MoU, students will be given training by AAI for specific periods on the issues concerning air transport and tourism potential.

Chairman of the Department of Tourism Studies Jagadish Kivudanavar said that the MoU would be for a period of five years. During this period, students would get first-hand training on operations of AAI.

According to Hubballi airport Director Rupesh Kumar, the MoU would help students of tourism studies to be employed in the aviation sector after successful completion of the course.

