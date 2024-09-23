Kaplan has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against several entities involved in the distribution of counterfeit “Kaplan Schweser” books and study materials.

On September 13, 2023, the Delhi High Court issued an interim order prohibiting the unauthorized sale and misuse of Kaplan’s trademark and copyrighted materials. The court also appointed local commissioners who conducted raids at seven premises associated with the defendants. These actions apparently led to the seizure of counterfeit 'Kaplan Schweser' books and study materials.

Ashley Pomonis, Executive Director, Legal, Intellectual Property & Corporate Governance, Kaplan, said: “We are actively pursuing a summary judgment against several defendants to resolve the issue swiftly and protect the integrity of the educational offerings. This decisive action sends a clear message that Kaplan is fully prepared to vigorously defend its intellectual property and will not hesitate to take legal action against those who infringe on its trademarks or unlawfully use or reproduce its copyrighted materials.”

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that provides educational and training services to colleges, universities, businesses and individuals. It offers test prep materials for exams such as GRE and GMAT.

