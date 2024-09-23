GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kaplan goes to court against ‘counterfeiters’

Published - September 23, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo credit: iStock/Getty images

Photo credit: iStock/Getty images

Kaplan has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against several entities involved in the distribution of counterfeit “Kaplan Schweser” books and study materials.

On September 13, 2023, the Delhi High Court issued an interim order prohibiting the unauthorized sale and misuse of Kaplan’s trademark and copyrighted materials. The court also appointed local commissioners who conducted raids at seven premises associated with the defendants. These actions apparently led to the seizure of counterfeit 'Kaplan Schweser' books and study materials.

Ashley Pomonis, Executive Director, Legal, Intellectual Property & Corporate Governance, Kaplan, said: “We are actively pursuing a summary judgment against several defendants to resolve the issue swiftly and protect the integrity of the educational offerings. This decisive action sends a clear message that Kaplan is fully prepared to vigorously defend its intellectual property and will not hesitate to take legal action against those who infringe on its trademarks or unlawfully use or reproduce its copyrighted materials.”

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that provides educational and training services to colleges, universities, businesses and individuals. It offers test prep materials for exams such as GRE and GMAT.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.