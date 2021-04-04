Join forces with the defence

Tips to ace the gruelling exam to join the armed forces

For those who dream of joining the Defence Forces, the first step is to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), the first tri-service institution in the world. Here, cadets from the Army, Navy and the Air Force train together before they are commissioned and leave for their respective service academies. For aspirants, the recruitment is through a written exam and extensive interviews conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) over a rigorous five-day schedule.

Get, set, so

The national exam is conducted twice annually for those who have completed their class XII board exams. In both the written exam and the interviews, the board assesses your academic performance and your personality to see whether you will fit the services. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held on April 18. Here are some tips to get ready.

Written Exam: The section has one paper on Maths and another that includes English, Sciences, Humanities and Current Affairs. Apart from negative marking, there is also a sectional cut-off, which means that a candidate has to pass in both papers. Therefore, focus on important and specific topics. Ensure your basics are clear and your approach is well-defined. Solve previous years’ papers and attempt mock exams. Vocabulary has 40% weight in the English section of Paper II. So learn new words and read newspapers regularly. For other subjects like Geography, Economics, and the Sciences, sharpen your interpretative skills and ensure you have all the facts, data and figures handy. Stay updated on current affairs whether it is politics, technology, sports or government schemes.

Interview: The Service Selection Board (which conducts the interview) studies the candidate’s behaviour and personality. Over five days, psychological tests, personal interviews, group discussions and more will be conducted. Therefore, learn what the procedures are and practise through mock interviews. Be yourself and ensure you make time for your hobbies as well.

For those who get through this gruelling test, a life as an officer in the Armed Forces awaits.

The writer is Director and Founder, Centurion Defence Academy.