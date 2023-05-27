Job opportunities in the ed-tech industry

May 27, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

EdTech, short for educational technology, is a rapidly growing field that has created new opportunities for students, educators, and technologists alike. There are several exciting job opportunities that are likely to emerge in this dynamic industry. Here are some job profiles that are most likely to witness a major demand in the coming years.

E-learning content creators design and develop online educational content, including videos, podcasts and interactive modules. With the rise of social media and other online platforms, they will need to have a keen understanding of the latest trends and best practices to create engaging and effective content. This requires a Bachelor’s degree in IT Systems, Computer Science, or Instructional Design.

Online educators will need to acquire good interpersonal and communication skills to provide high-quality training and foster a sense of community in the virtual classroom. To work as an online educator, a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Education along with soft skills training in communication will give you the required skills.

Learning experience designers produce engaging and efficient educational experiences. This requires a thorough understanding of learning science and educational technology. A Master’s degree in Educational Technology, Instructional Design, or a related discipline backed by appropriate professional experience is necessary to make a mark.

Education technology specialists develop and oversee educational technology tools and systems. They must possess a solid grasp of the most recent technological trends and the ability to develop and implement workable solutions. Specialists in educational technology are frequently certified teachers, have accreditation in digital learning or administration, and frequently hold a Master’s degree in the field. Edtech degrees are also offered in various forms, such as Doctor of Education (EdD) and Educational Specialist (EdS). A Ph.D. in Education, in addition to a Master’s degree in higher education (M.Ed. or EdM) offers additional value.

Data analysts analyse and interpret data to improve the effectiveness of educational services and programmes. This will be regarded as a fundamental skill as corporations and educational institutions depend on a growing amount of statistics to inform their decision-making. A Bachelor’s degree in Maths, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science, or a related quantitative subject is mandatory.

Instructional designers design and develop educational software and resources. To create educational programmes that are engaging and beneficial for students, instructional designers will need to have a solid understanding of learning science with either a Bachelor’s or a Master’s degree.

LMS administrators are responsible for managing and maintaining the Learning Management Systems that enable online education. They need to have strong technical abilities and the ability to collaborate with other specialists. An LMS administrator should have a bachelor’s degree, at least three years of experience, technical abilities, including the ability to diagnose problems and grasp directory and file structures, and a working knowledge of systems.

With a wide range of opportunities, freshers have plenty of exciting career prospects to choose from. However, success requires you to have a combination of education, technical skills and certifications that align with the specific job requirements. So, arm yourself with the skills required for nailing these trending jobs in Edtech and get set for a fulfilling career in the world of education.

The writer is the Co-founder and MD, upGrad

