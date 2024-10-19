Jawaharlal Nehru University is willing to set up centres dedicated to Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan and the Chola dynasty if the money comes its way, having already set up a Centre of Excellence in the name of Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj, varsity Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said on Friday.

In an interview with PTI, Ms. Pandit said JNU has received funding of ₹10 crore from the Maharashtra government for setting up a centre dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Several meetings were held between the university and Maharashtra government officials to finalise the modalities of course that will be on offer, she said.

Shivaji, she said, is a national hero, and teaching about him is necessary to set the narrative aligned with achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

"India for Viksit Bharat 2047 needs narratives. Nowadays when we teach strategic thought, we only teach till Kautilya. Beyond that, it is necessary to teach the practices of different kingdoms across the country," she said.

On her expansion with similar centres on campus, she said: "We are ready, whoever... even if the Assam government gives us some money, we will do on Phukan (Lachit Borphukan). Rajendra Chola also we want to do... especially his naval expeditions to Southeast Asia."

Santishree Pandit added, "For now, we plan to approach the governments of some states (Assam and Tamil Nadu) to propose this and seek funding." The funding proposal for the Shivaji Centre has been passed by the Maharashtra government cabinet, Pandit said, and added, that it has also the approval of JNU's Academic Council and Executive Council.

"What we are teaching today at SIS or any Indian university is Western. Everything is Western. Why are we saying that there is no Indian strategic thought at all? You know, the 26/11 incident that took place in Mumbai … had we studied Shivaji, maybe we would not have been fooled so easily," the V-C said.

"His strategies on internal security, especially the way he used spies, intelligence, and guerrilla warfare, demonstrated how a small army could take on much larger forces," she added.

Ms. Pandit said that concepts like 'Akhand Bharat' and 'Hindvi Swaraj' will be taught under the proposed courses. "These are often misunderstood. People think it is for imperialism. They actually signify unity, resilience, and knowledge," she said.

