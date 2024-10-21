The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a significant change to the format of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025, discontinuing the option to select questions in Section B of the exam. The NTA released a notification on Thursday, releasing the official website for the JEE Mains 2025 Examination.

So, what exactly are the changes?

Let us first understand the structure of JEE Main 2024, or that of previous 3-4 years. In short, we can call them Covid-era JEE Papers. In JEE Main 2024, there were a total of 90 questions spread across three subjects, namely physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Obviously, these 90 questions are divided equally across all subjects. Hence, there were 30 questions per subject in JEE Mains 2024. Out of these 30 questions, 20 were in section A, which were MCQ type questions. The remaining 10 questions were in section B. These were integer type questions which means there will be no options to choose the correct answer. Instead, there will be a space on the computer screen and the answer needs to be typed in that space. The answer to these questions is always an integer. Hence, the name integer type questions. Now, in JEE Main 2024, there were 10 questions in this section (section B).

It is this section where the changes have been proposed in 2025 compared to 2024. In 2024, section B had 10 integer type questions per subject, of which any five were supposed to be solved. So, overall, across three subjects, an applicant had the flexibility of choosing 15 questions out of 30. Or, in other words, out of a total of 90 questions in the paper, the applicant had to attempt 75 questions only.

In 2025, this flexibility is gone. The paper will have only 75 questions this year. So, naturally, this means 25 questions per subject. These 25 questions per subject will be divided in two sections. Section A will have 20 questions which will be MCQ based. Section B will have only five questions instead of 10 in 2024. Moreover, it will be mandatory to attempt all five questions of section B. There will be no choice this year. Having said that, the pattern of questions will remain the same in section B as that in section B of 2024 paper, i.e., all the five questions in section B will be integer type questions.

The following table summarizes the change in pattern.

20/20 means the applicant needs to attempt all 20 questions given. Similarly, 5/10 means the applicant must attempt any five of the given 10 questions.

Before Covid, the pattern of the JEE Mains paper was the same as has been proposed for 2025. The choice was included during the pandemic years. One of the major reasons behind this was to provide a level playing field to students of all regions and financial backgrounds. Because, during pandemic, when the learning was mostly online, there were region, where the facilities for online study were almost nil.

The other reason was that the syllabus of the NCERT books was truncated to account for the reduced contact hours of students and teachers. As, exams in Class 11 are administered at school level, there were chances that different schools and different teachers will leave out different parts of the syllabus although the CBSE used to give clear guidelines regarding the syllabus to be covered. Now that both these factors have stopped playing any significant role, it was about time to switch back to the more settled paper pattern for the year 2025.

What does this mean for students and schools?

As mentioned earlier, the students will have to follow a definite syllabus and they will have to read it thoroughly. Gone are the days when one would leave out one nasty topic of two, banking upon the cushion of five questions that they would get in section B. That cushion having gone, now everyone has to study everything mentioned in the syllabus. Serious folks do study the entire syllabus, and not leave out any topic to chance. The duration of the exam, the total number of questions to be attempted (75), and the maximum score that one can get are some of the parameters that still have not changed.

Nothing much changes for the schools, however. They still have to cover the entire syllabus and, for most schools, the primary objective is to get the students pass the Class 12 board exams. There are a few schools that simultaneously focus on the preparation for JEE main. If there was a slightest possibility of mismatch between the syllabus released for JEE Main 2025 and that released by the boards, the chances are that some of the schools may only follow the boards syllabus as gold standard and will act accordingly.

This may also have some impact on the list of lab experiments that the students perform during the course of two years. But CBSE has had cases when a topic was not in the theory but was included in the list of lab experiments and vice versa.

What should coaching classes do differently?

Coaching classes should not feel any pressure because of this change. Any genuine class covers slightly more than what has been prescribed in the official JEE Main syllabus. The only thing is that they may have to redesign those numerous mock papers that they have prepared in advance to give extra practice to their students.

Overall, the impact of this change on the preparation of any serious JEE applicant seems to be minimal as the volume of syllabus will not change significantly. The practice material, practice techniques will also remain the same as no new typology of questions has been introduced. So, those JEE 2025 aspirants who were already doing well with their preparations, their boats will still sail the same way. But those who were not serious till now still have time to take things seriously and start working.

(Rachita Rasiwasia is a career counselor who has been guiding students for more than 10 years. Rachita has an an MBA from IIM Bangalore.)