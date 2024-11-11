Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE), a 45-day free intensive crash course for JEE Mains 2025 aspirants begins on Wednesday, November 11, 2024. SATHEE, an online portal, is an initiative by IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education, introduced to provide students with targeted resources and structured study plans to enhance their preparation for competitive examinations.

According to the announcement by IIT-Kanpur, the 45-day crash course will offer a range of educational tools and resources. Its key features include daily live sessions, led by experienced students who will cover critical topics and problem-solving strategies. Additionally, the course includes daily practice questions, allowing students to reinforce their learning and apply concepts in a practical context. A specially curated mock test series is also available to help students simulate the real exam environment, build confidence, and assess their exam readiness. The crash course also integrates AI-powered analytics, to offer personalised feedback based on each student’s performance.

The initiative was first announced in March 2023, by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar who had said the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan would launch this self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform.

“This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can’t afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching”, the UGC chairman had said. SATHEE, the online platform, “aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos”. The UGC Chairman had also specified that the faculty members from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have prepared the topics and videos. The preparation material will be available in English, Hindi, and other regional languages of India, the Chairman had said.