JEE Main results: Six students top first round of examination

All-India rankings and cut-off scores for JEE-Advanced eligibility will only be calculated after all four rounds of the examination are over.

The six students who topped the first round of JEE Main 2021 are Saket Jha of Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das of Delhi, Guramrit Singh of Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee of Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi of Gujarat, according to the National Testing Agency, which announced the results on Monday.

As NTA scores are percentile scores, these were the six students who scored in the 100th percentile for each of the six sessions of the first round of the exam, held from February 24-26.

The top female candidate was Komma Sharanya of Telangana, who received an NTA score of 99.999, while Vishwadev of Haryana was the top scorers among candidates with disabilities.

The JEE-Main examination is an entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the National Institutes of Technology and other Central, State and private institutions, and is also used as an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, which is an entrance examination for the elite Indian Institutes of Technology.

It is being held four times this year, once each in February, March, April and May. Students are free to attempt the examination as many times as they want, with each candidate’s best score being taken into consideration for the final ranking.

In the February session, more than 6.2 lakh students attempted the examination, including 4.35 lakh boys and 1.85 lakh girls. For the first time, the examination was conducted in 13 different languages.